Lawrence Shears, a 30-year resident of California and a 20-year resident of Desert Hot Springs, died from congestive heart failure at the Sweetwater, Yucca Valley Center, on Jan. 21, 2020. He was 66 years old.
The son of Francis Anthony Shears and Elizabeth Mary Moulds Shears, he was born Oct. 10, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois.
He was a roofer by profession.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Elizabeth.
He is survived by his sister, Lucinda Vistain, of Gurnee, Illinois.
He is also survived by his niece, Valerie, and his nephew, Luke.
A viewing was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Wiefels and Sons in Yucca Valley, with a humanist service at 7:30 p.m.
