Delores Jewell passed away at her Yucca Valley assisted living facility on March 12, 2020, after a lifelong battle with illnesses that were never as strong as she.
She was a 58-year resident of California and a 31-year resident of Yucca Valley.
The daughter of Charles and Martha Schurch, Delores was born in November of 1930 in Michigan.
Delores grew up in Michigan before moving with her husband and children to Southern California.
She and her late husband, George, raised their five children in Riverside before retiring to Yucca Valley in 1989.
In addition to being a wife and mother, Delores worked at her and her husband’s business, La Sierra Feed Store in Riverside, which they owned in the early ’70s. She later worked at Broadway Department Store for a few years. Her last job was still in Riverside as a school bus driver. She retired from that job.
Delores’ brain ticked at the same constant rate as her considerable clock collection. She was a voracious reader who couldn’t pass up a crossword puzzle. She also enjoyed bingo and played the slots with her daughters in Las Vegas, laughlin and local casinos.
Delores loved animals and couldn’t help but gush over every furry friend that crossed her path. Along with donating to the Humane Society, Delores always gave what she could to a variety of charities in need.
Delores was a true fighter who refused to give up no matter what misfortune befell her. She was stricken with multiple ailments starting from childhood, all the way to her elder years when she faced a heart attack, stroke and even stage four cancer; she refused chemotherapy as it would keep her from visiting with her great-grandchildren. She suffered a cracked hip in January 2020 and then had to remain under assisted care. Those terrible afflictions would bring down any average person, but Delores Jewell was never average, she was a warrior that never cowered to a challenge. Even in her final days, she chose how she lived her life and knew when her time on Earth was complete.
Delores was preceded in death by her loving husband, George, her daughter, Ronda Loper, her son, Roderick Jewell, and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons Ronald and Richard Jewell, her daughter Robyn Lamb, all of Yucca Valley, her five grandchildren, David Loper (Annette), of Australia, Dawn Fleming, of the lower desert, Ryan Lamb (Wendy), of Templeton, Valerie Glover, of Joshua Tree, Megan Bushree (Matt), of Washington, and her great-grandchildren, Laura, Jamie, Ella, Sebastian, Layla, Avery and George.
She is also survived by family in Michigan.
She will be forever missed, but could never be forgotten; she wouldn’t allow it.
