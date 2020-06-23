Dorothy L. Church

Dorothy Church, of Landers, died from septic shock on May 21, 2020. She was 87 years old.
She lived in California 70-plus years and was a resident of Landers for the last 21 years.
Dorothy was born March 12, 1933, in Kansas. She loved to play bingo, play cards and spend time doing all sorts of hobby crafts. She enjoyed hosting bingo gatherings, whether for family or friends, all were welcome.
Dorothy was also a volunteer at the senior center in Yucca Valley, where she was named the Sunshine Girl. She was loved by many people over the years and will be deeply missed ALWAYS.
Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband, Duane D. Church, in 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie, sons Jeff and Dennis, 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held for Dorothy and announcements will be mailed with the date, time and location.
You’re missed!
It’s surprising how often I think of you, turn to speak to you, and realize you’re not right there as I expect you to be. I guess I hold you so close in thought that it’s hard to understand sometimes that you aren’t close in person.
But I wanted to let you know I’m thinking of you and wishing we could talk and just be together a while — you’re really missed!
