Robert ‘Bob’ Amour Gandre

Robert Amour Gandre, known as Bob Gandre, a 70-year resident of California and a six-year resident of Yucca Valley, died from heart complications in Menifee on May 23, 2020. He was 81 years old.
The son of Melvyn Amour Gandre and Valliquette Gandre, he was born Feb. 19, 1939.
Bob Gandre was a U.S. Navy veteran. He served on the USS Lexington. His father was killed at Pearl Harbor in 1941. Bob was 2 years old when his father was killed on the USS Utah while raising the American flag. Bob was a HUGE World War II history buff his whole life and served on the committee of the USS Utah memorial.
He was a supervisor at the Long Beach Water Department before he retired.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Karen Gandre, his amazing son, Brian Gandre, his “daughter” (in law), Stephanie Gandre, and his favorite grandson, Tyler Gandre.
Extended family includes his sister, many nephews, niece, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many loving friends who considered him family.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington Riverside National Cemetery at a future date, still to be determined.
We miss you so much Dad! You had the best sense of humor of anyone we knew. You always had a smile, a hug and a warm flannel for anyone who needed it. You are loved by so many!
Your wife, your son, your daughter-in-law and your grandson want you to know how greatly you are loved and will always be remembered.
RIP with our Lord Jesus Christ. This is not the end … we’ll see you again!
