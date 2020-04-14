George R. Lear, loving husband, brother and father, was a lifetime resident of California and a prior 10-year resident of Twentynine Palms. George passed away at the age of 98 from natural causes at his daughter’s home in Joshua Tree on March 24, 2020. He was 98 years old.
Born in Los Angeles to William F. Lear and Kathleen G. Shertz on Sept. 27, 1921, George attended elementary school at Logan and then Our Lady of Loretta, spent his teenage years at Cathedral High School and as a young man attended Frank Wiggins Trade School, now known as LA Trade Tech. He often accompanied his father, William (Bill) Lear, and his uncle Leo (Bob) Lear to Twentynine Palms to help build and maintain their homesteads on Lear Ave and Indian Cove Road.
George was a World War II veteran who joined the U.S. Navy on Dec. 9th, 1941, after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
While serving in the U.S. Navy as a chief electrician’s mate, George married his sweetheart Alice Mary Tondro on Sept. 18, 1943, in New London, Connecticut. They raised five boys, John, Tom, Jim, Bill and David, and two daughters, Anne Marie and Patricia.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
After raising a family in Los Angeles, and being active members of the Saint Dominic’s Parish, George retired from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power after serving 40 years. George and his wife, Alice, decided to take over the old homestead at the corner of Lear Avenue and Twentynine Palms Highway.
They were seeking a quieter and simpler life as they grew older and the desert life was the answer. They found a wonderful community in the Blessed Sacrament Church and were the oldest married couple of 70 years before Alice passed in 2014.
George is survived by his sister, Anne Margaret Lear, a talented Twentynine Palms artist; six children, John, Jim, Bill, David, Anne Marie and Patricia; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is to be determined.
George is to be buried with his loving wife on April 15 at Forest Lawn Glendale. The graveside service will be for family only.
We pray now that he is at peace and thank him for being such a loving father and a wonderful role model. We will love you and miss you forever and send this old sailor off with the customary “Fair Winds and Following Seas.”
Commented