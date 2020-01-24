HMC John W. Bucko, USNR-RET

HMC John W. Bucko, U.S. Navy Reserve retired, a 27-year resident California and a 20-year resident of Joshua Tree, died from complications related to prostate cancer at his home on Jan. 6, 2020. He was 67 years old.
The son of John Bucko Jr., major, U.S. Air Force retired, and Marilyn C. Bucko, he was born Oct. 13, 1952, in Laredo, Texas.
He was a retired schoolteacher who taught woodshop, auto shop and physical education.
John was a hospital corpsman with the USNR. He served for 26 years, seven months and six days. He was recalled to active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield in Saudi Arabia and received a National Defense Service Medal.
John worshiped at Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel. He loved Bible study and was a world traveler, singer, guitar and ukulele player, with five little dogs and three cockatiels.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Bucko Jr., and his mother, Marilyn C. Bucko.
He is survived by his wife, Judy C. Bucko, and his brothers, Cary C. Bucko and family and Mark I. Bucko and family.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Far Reaching Ministries, a nonprofit organization committed to doing the work of the Lord. They desire to reach not only the country of Sudan, but the entire continent of Africa for Christ. Far Reaching Ministries is at frmusa.org; specify “Nuba Mountain church project.”
John was a skilled, talented, energetic and determined force of nature. He is now singing “Christmas for Cowboys” in heaven. John was a strong patriot who proudly served his country, loved the Lord and strived to bring others to Christ. John, all the way through his battle with cancer, fought to always stay upbeat and positive and his focus on the Lord never wavered. He was always willing and eager to help those in need even during his own struggles.
John had a willingness and an intense desire to participate in whatever situations presented themselves. John was full of life and interested in discussing any subject and the similarities and differences between hopes and beliefs of his acquaintances and friends. John was a fun and loving husband and generous provider and he will missed greatly by his family and friends.
