Mary Louise Firth, a 68-year resident of California and a 32-year resident of Yucca Valley, died Feb. 15, 2020 ,from complications from hip fracture at her assisted nursing facility. She was 92 years old.
The daughter of Howard Poff and Mabel Poff Burleigh, she was born Jan. 1, 1928, in Lake Odessa, Michigan.
Mary enjoyed astronomy, photography and knitting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Firth.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas, of Portland, Oregon, and Andrew, of Yucca Valley, and her four grandchildren.
No service is planned.
