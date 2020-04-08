Daniel Joseph Slaby went home to be with the Lord on March 29, 2020, at his home in Landers.
Daniel was born on Sept. 8, 1945, to Rufus and Bernice Slaby. Daniel was one of six siblings: Ronald and Maryann Slaby, Doris and Dan Cook, David and Jacqueline Slaby, Dale and Paula Slaby, Diane and Steven Gunderson, Tammy and Timothy O’Leary, and Terri and David Criddle. All reside in Wisconsin.
Daniel was married on July 24, 1965, to Patricia Francis Slaby and have been married for 53 years.
They have five siblings: Dean and Melanie Slaby who reside in Verona, Wisconsin, Douglas and Amy Slaby who reside in Stoughton, Wisconsin, Michele Slaby, Jenifer and John Batin and Dana and Monica Slaby who all reside in Yucca Valley.
Daniel has 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Daniel grew up in Arcadia, Wisconsin, on a farm and worked it for most of his young life.
Later in life, Daniel became a general contractor in Wisconsin and as time went on, moved to Minnesota where he continued his career as a general contractor. In 1986, Daniel’s family moved to California where he continued his career as a general contractor.
In 1991, Daniel and his family moved out of the city to a rural area, Landers, where he built a home that his wife and himself lived until his death.
The Lord put a calling on Daniel’s life in the ministry. In 1996, he was the founder and pastor of the Bread of Life Mission in Landers. He reached a lot of people for the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a man who had a heart for people. Daniel was loved and respected in his community.
Daniel will be missed by all and touched.
