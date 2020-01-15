Sherman Oliver Shay Jr., a 40-year resident of Yucca Valley, died of Lewy body dementia at his home on Jan. 7, 2020. He was 68 years old.
The son of Sherman Sr. and Jane Shay, Sherman was born June 8, 1951, in Long Beach. He married Shelly M. Aguilar on Jan. 1, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sherman held many positions throughout his life, but retired from being a flooring contractor after 40 years. Sherman was a life member of the Sportsman’s Club and an active member in Star Twirlers, where he volunteered much of his time and effort.
Sherman enjoyed spending his time woodworking, square dancing, traveling, fishing, camping and bowling. He loved to have a good laugh, to watch movies with his family, and listen to country music. Most of all, Sherman was a good son, a loving husband and a caring father, brother and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane S Shay.
He is survived by his father, Sherman Oliver Shay Sr., his beloved wife, Shelly M Shay, his three children, Logan J. Aguilar, Nicholas R. Aguilar and Mikayla E. Aguilar, his sister and brother-in-law, Sheryl and Cary Clayton, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and April Bryant, and his fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law, Jerry and Linda Cohen and Bill and Orma Paino.
Other survivors include his nieces and nephews, Wendy and John Birtcher, Mark Clayton, Samantha and Eddie Finley, Wayne Bryant and Devin and Tyler Hamm. Also included are his great-nieces and nephews: Johnny, Kelsey, Christian, Avelean, Olyvia, Liam, Finely, Gracelynn and Aurora.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Sportsman’s Club, 6225 Sunburst St., Joshua Tree, CA 92252.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.
Sherman’s love, compassion and humor will help motivate us to stay positive throughout this difficult time of loss. We thank him for his strength, wisdom and devotion to his family, his friends and the community.
