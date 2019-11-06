Robert Anthony Barajas, 24 — known to all as “Bobby” — received his angel wings on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Born in Palm Springs, he called Yucca Valley home. Bobby was a graduate of Joshua Springs Christian School and was one of four students who played for the CIF winning football team four straight years — a fact he bragged about often. He was also a dedicated employee of Stater Bros., in both Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley.
Bobby was a kind and thoughtful young man. He loved many and was loved by even more. He was incredibly funny with an energy that would leave an impression after even just one encounter. Bobby had a huge heart and was not afraid to tell others how much he loved them — or even better, wrap them up in one of his giant “Bobby Bear Hugs.” He had a tremendous love for his family, friends and “brothers,” made evident by his favorite Bible verse, John 15:13 — “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” He was genuine, loyal and caring — always looking out for those he loved and making sure they knew they mattered.
He was extremely meticulous, especially at keeping his beloved Tacoma spotless.
Bobby was always the life of the party; he loved mastering his grilling techniques, and entertaining friends and family poolside. Music was so much of who Bobby was, as well. He loved concerts — large and small — and discovering new music to share with others. He dreamed of one day working in the music industry, specifically as a DJ – which we are sure he is probably doing in Heaven even now.
Although Bobby was given only 24 short years on this Earth, he lived an amazing life full of love and laughter. To say that he will be missed is an incredible understatement. He will continue to live on with each of us in our memories of him, including his laughter which we continue to hear.
Most of all, we cling to the hope that we have of being reunited with him in Heaven one day.
Bobby is survived by his “Momma,” JoAnn Barajas, his “Nana,” Gloria Barajas, aunt Maria Gonzalez, aunts Lisa “T” and Nicky Gonzalez, cousins Joe John Gonzalez, Adrian and Lynn Gonzalez, Ella Gonzalez and Aiden Gonzalez; as well as brothers Wyatt Smith and Kyle Smith and sister Danyell Smith. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert Barajas, uncle Joe Gonzalez and father Jose Arturo Escobar.
Join us as we celebrate Bobby’s life Saturday, Nov. 16, at Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel in Yucca Valley. Service will begin promptly at 1 p.m., followed by a reception to also be held at Joshua Springs.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial contribution be made to the Bobby Barajas Scholarship Fund set up in his name for future graduates of Joshua Springs Christian School. To contribute, please contact Joshua Springs Christian School directly at (760) 365-3599.
The family also wishes to thank the community for their outpouring of support, love and prayers throughout this time.
