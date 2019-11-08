Billy Ray Proctor, 84, known by most as “Bill,” was born on May 11, 1935, in Mountain Grove, Missouri. He was the son of the late William and Ida Proctor.
Billy lived in Missouri, Idaho and Washington, but spent most of his life in California. Billy spent the last 10 years in Yucca Valley with his partner, Tillie Todd — and passed away peacefully in his home in Yucca Valley on Nov. 3, 2019.
Billy graduated high school in Mountain Grove and then served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, until he was honorably discharged in 1964.
He later worked several jobs over the years and finally settled into the life and health Insurance business in 1978, when he opened his insurance agency — Bill Proctor & Associates, which was originally located in Indio and eventually ended up with offices in Palm Desert and Yucca Valley.
Billy was an extremely active member of the community and was involved with the Coachella Valley Lions Club, Indio Chamber of Commerce, Cathedral City Financial Advisory Committee and numerous other organizations.
He is survived by his partner, Tillie Todd, of Yucca Valley; daughters Kelley Peeks and her husband, Ron, of Holtville, Lynda Waldner, of Middleton, Wisconsin, and Shelley Martinez and her husband, Tony, of El Centro, sons Jeremy Proctor and his husband, Noe, of Palm Springs, Arturo Proctor and his wife, Martha, of El Centro, Jorge Proctor and his wife, Alely, of El Centro, and Alex Proctor, of El Centro.
He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sisters Barbara Marquardt, of Salem, Oregon, and Clara Bea Kimball, of Phoenix, Arizona.
Billy was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Love of Christ Community Church in Indio, followed by a private interment ceremony with military honors in the company of immediate family members.
Commented