Jodi Lynn Polos, a 49-year resident of California and a 19-year resident of Yucca Valley, died in Yucca Valley on May 12, 2020, at the age of 49.
The daughter of Jon and Diane Pizinger, she was born June 29, 1970, in Fontana.
Mrs. Polos was a server of 20 years at Boo Bears restaurant, Rock Garden Cafe and Carrows. She owned a children’s clothing shop for five years, was an author, worked in the U.S. Food Service and was an Avon rep.
She was the wonderful mother of five. She loved writing, the beauty industry, camping, caretaking and volunteering with youth groups. She enjoyed garage sailing, amusement parks and crafts.
She was preceded in death by twin Jami and Diane Pizinger.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Polos, and her daughters, Katie, Brea, Sara, Brittney and Grace, all of Yucca Valley.
