Jan Marie (Lopez) Swisher, a 25-year resident of California who most recently lived in Saint Joseph, Missouri, died July 4, 2019. She was 70 years old.
The daughter of James and Mary Thomas, she was born Oct. 3, 1948, in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
She was a cashier at Stater Bros., Felts Jewelry and Star Market
Jan enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandkids’ events. She enjoyed going for drives in the country, horror movies, her dogs, playing games on her tablet and sitting on her wrap-around porch. One of her favorite holidays was the Fourth of July.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Thomas Cote, her father, James Thomas, her sons Michael and Dean Lopez and her brothers Michael and Mark Thomas.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Swisher, her son Danny (Pollie) Lopez, her daughter, Trena (Jeff) Wilhelmsen, her son Mark Swisher, her sister, Kay Limle, her brother Don Thomas, 11 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids.
A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. July 11, at Simplify Funerals in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Association for Cancer Research.
Hug your boys. Love you always!
