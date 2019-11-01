Betty Louise Smith Rittmiller, an 89-year resident of California and a 55-year resident of Yucca Valley, died in Avon, Indiana, at her daughter’s home with family at her side on Oct. 25, 2019. She was a 92-year-old breast cancer survivor.
The daughter of Margret Mary Carl and Clyde Madison Smith, she was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Hemet.
She had an associate degree from Chaffey College in Pomona.
She was a clerk for Thrifty Drug stores until she retired. She then studied to be a travel agent for Custom Travel.
She was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic church.
Betty loved to travel, sew for her grandchildren and cook for large family gatherings. She loved reading Danielle Steel, and was a greeter for the Catholic church and did volunteering there.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald B. Rittmiller, and three wonderful sisters Charlene Singleton, Joanne Fast and Beverly Walker.
She will be missed by her children, Susan D. Rittmiller, Larsen Ramos, Donald B. Rittmiller and Michael C. Rittmiller, her sister Pat Boucher and all her grandchildren — 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at Saint Mary’s Catholic church, Yucca Valley.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the national cemetery in Riverside.
In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation to help with costs would be appreciated. Send any donation to Susan Ramos, 1770 Valleywood Drive, Avon, Indiana 46123.
Our mother was a very good woman, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
