Warner Robins, Georgia — On the evening of Saturday, September 7, 2019, Myrtle “Aggie” Agnes McBride was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 95 years old. The daughter of the late Frank and Elsie Kent, Aggie was born in Los Angeles. She was very active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for many years. Later, Aggie worked as a bookkeeper for Yucca Valley Drugs until her retirement. She was passionate about playing cards, golf, knitting, dancing and traveling. She was a very accomplished organist. Most of all, Aggie adored her family and cherished every moment that she spent with them.
In addition to her parents, Aggie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifton G. McBride; grandchild Lisa Rought; siblings, George Bryan, Frank Bryan, Thomas Bryan, Nella Vartan and Elsie Delsite; and biological parents, George and Eliza Bryan.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Janet Rought, of San Dimas, and Dr. Thomas Kent McBride (Tracy), of Warner Robins; grandchildren Dr. Steffney Crawford (Brett), Carey Culligan (Aidan), Matthew McBride, Jessica McCurdy (Emmitte) and Bryce Traughber; her great-grandchildren, Aidan Culligan, Ethan Crawford, Nicholas Culligan (Cristina) and Sarah Culligan; her great-great grandson, Conor Culligan; and beloved and dear friend, Stanley Zarakov (Cathy).
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at McCullough Funeral Home.
Graveside services celebrating the life of Mrs. McBride will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Joshua Tree Memorial Park located at 60121 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree, California 92252.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Myrtle “Aggie” Agnes McBride to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
