Eugene ‘Gene’ Phillips

Eugene “Gene” Oscar Phillips was born in Somerset, Kentucky, on April 18, 1934. He spent his childhood and adolescent years growing up in the countryside before enlisting into the military at the age of 19. He served actively in the Marine Corps from 1953-1956, working his way up the ranks to become a sergeant during the Korean War. One night during the war, he walked into an empty mess hall and heard a strange noise. An enemy solider was hiding and ambushed him, hitting him in the side of the head near the temple with a claw hammer. The hammer caused severe damage and had it hit a fraction of an inch lower would have killed him. Nevertheless, he persisted and completed and his duties before receiving an honorable discharge for his time of service; he was honored with the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Medal, Korean Service Medal and Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal.
After his honorable discharge from the Marines, he moved to California and started a family with his wife, Phyllis Phillips. They bore six children together, four boys and two girls, and he worked as a professional mover to support his family. He enjoyed his career and was a hard worker; continuously sharing stories of celebrities he had moved over the years, his favorite being “Wolfman Jack.” While he may not have always been the most attentive father or husband, he made it his purpose to be a devoted grandfather and helped raise two of his granddaughters. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren camping at Fisherman’s Retreat every summer, where he could fish and take-in the serenity of the lake while the kids would swim for hours on end.
After his wife’s passing in 2001, he moved around the San Bernardino valley for a few years before making way to his final home in Landers in 2006. He was known to many around town and was always there to lend a helping hand; giving whatever he could spare whether it was food, clothes or money to help those in need. He would purchase 100 pairs of reading glasses and 100 pounds of potatoes at a time to give away, never being able to resist a good sale, and earning himself the nickname “Mr. Spud.” He loved animals and dogs more than anything, keeping spare bags of dog food, treats and water in his car to be able to feed the wild dogs that roamed Landers. He spent his days playing pool at the Moose Lodge or visiting many of the bingo associations around town. It was during this time that he met his long-term girlfriend, Cecile Thorpe, and the two became inseparable. Finding happiness again, they both enjoyed going to bingo multiple times a week, the solitude of each other’s company, and visiting the Tortoise Rock Casino.
Unfortunately, in early 2017 his memory started to fade and he began a tumultuous battle with dementia. His last years were full of ups and downs as he struggled with his self-identity, independence and staying true to his beliefs and values. The dementia turned him into a different person, unrecognizable to those who cared about him most. As the dementia continued to progress he was moved into Aaspen Village Care in late 2019, a nursing home focused on memory care in Yucca Valley. His final days were difficult as a war raged in his head around the constant confusion and unknowns he was faced with daily. Nonetheless, he continued to remain charming, witty and adored by everyone who met him. He was passionate about sharing stories of his days in the Marines, listening to Johnny Cash, and vices of gambling and bingo. He stayed true to himself during his last days, being a small-town country boy at heart and loving the beauty he found within the desert
After a long battle, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the night of May 20, 2020, when his breathing and heart stopped. He is missed dearly by his family and friends and will always be remembered for his love, generosity and zealousness for playing bingo.
Semper fi and long live your Marine soul Eugene Phillips, oorah!
Commented