James Weldon Taylor, a 54-year resident of California and a 31-year resident of Morongo Valley, died at home with his wife Nov. 16, 2019, from complications of cancer. He was 73 years old.
The son of Everett William Taylor and Dezzie Urcell Taylor, he was born Nov. 25, 1945, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
He served in the U.S. Navy from November of 1965 to November of 1971. He served in Vietnam and worked in communications. He was honorably discharged as a 3rd Class Petty Officer.
Jim worked in retail management, was a car sales rep and owned his own mobile auto repair business before his retirement.
He was a member of several churches over the years.
Jim loved Christian singing at several churches with his wife as well as ’50s and ’60s music, riding his motorcycle and driving his classic cars.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lynnette Taylor, of Morongo Valley, his daughter, Michelle Johnson, of Boise, Idaho, his brother, William Taylor, of Beaumont, Texas, and his sister Bernice Trimble, of Amarillo, Texas.
He was preceded in death his sisters Janine and Melba McConnaughey and his parents.
He is also survived by four grandchildren.
A brief graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside.
Jim was well-liked and easygoing wherever he went. The Lord used him in many ways. He will be greatly missed.
Commented