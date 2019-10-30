Doris Katherine Medley Kendall, an 85-year resident of California and a 30-year resident of Joshua Tree, died at her home on Oct. 27, 2019. She was 97 years old.
The daughter of Guy S Medley and Eura Gordon Medley, she was born July 2, 1922, in Columbia, South Carolina.
She mostly worked at home and took care of her five children. Later she did the bookkeeping for her husband’s business.
Doris enjoyed piano playing, crocheting, gardening, baking and cooking. In earlier years she liked camping, hiking and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo J Kendall, and her daughter Marilyn Kendall Burnett.
She is survived by her sons, David Kendall (Kathy), Richard Kendall (Linda) and Mark Kendall, her daughter Janice Kendall Rodriguez (Ismael Jessie), 25 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Lighthouse Christian Center at 5475 Sunburst St., Joshua Tree, CA 92252.
Doris loved Jesus for most of her life. She loved serving in the various churches she attended, including teaching Sunday School, Missionettes and Women’s Ministries. She could be counted on to be at every church function and she was always smiling and joyful.
As a teenager she taught herself to play piano and she played the piano or organ at every church she attended. She also loved playing her much-loved piano at home and could often be heard playing a hymn or chorus.
One of the things she was best known for was making delicious pies and there wasn’t hardly ever a church or family occasion where you wouldn’t find more than one pie she had made.
More than anything else in this world Doris loved and was devoted to her family. In her later years she was delighted by large family gatherings to celebrate her birthdays here in Joshua Tree. She was a large presence in her family and she will be missed.
Commented