Kelvin Easterling, a loving friend to all and longtime faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, went to be with his Lord last week.
Whether it was Vacation Bible School, Kings Kids Clubs or Evangelistic Outreach, Kelvin displayed his selfless servant’s heart every week through the ministry of his church family, who was truly his strongest bond in life. He is remembered by other church members as “faithful, cheerful, considerate, affectionate, and friendly.” Pastor Kuhlman, of Calvary Baptist Church notes that “a main piece of the church’s fabric has been lost in Kelvin’s passing.”
Kelvin also had a heart for the city of Yucca Valley and the surrounding communities. As a resident of Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley over the years, Kelvin did what he could to show tangible, genuine love to others in the community. He did this through volunteering his time to promote literacy through the Morongo Basin Coalition for Adult Literacy, frequently attending City Council meetings and attending city planned events throughout the year.
A memorial for Kelvin will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yucca Valley.
All who knew Kelvin are invited to come.
