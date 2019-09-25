Surrounded by family in her final hours, Som Chit “Nokie” Harz returned to our Creator on September 16th, 2019, in the arms of her beloved children, Sean and Susan Sarina. If you ever met Som, you would never forget her, as she was a firecracker of a being who brought her passion and energy to everything she did. She loved to travel, cook, eat, dance, and sing, often creating and encouraging a community of fellowship around her. Som lived her life with devotion, playfulness, candor, and generosity. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
This summer, Som traveled to Thailand with her niece, children, and grandchildren. Her greatest wish fulfilled — to be able to take her children and grandchildren to her ancestral home, and to share in the beautiful culture and family she left behind as a young woman.
After more than 40 years of U.S. civil service across the globe, in 2018, Som moved from her beloved family home in Twentynine Palms to Fort Worth, Texas, so she could be closer to her family in her retired years.
She loved throwing parties, taking pictures, cooking in amounts no one could ever finish, gardening, and then taking more pictures.
Som devoted her life to the Lord and doing His work in sacred service. As a member of the Desert Congregational Church for over 30 years and the last year with St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, she was faithfully serving in so many ways.
Som Chit is survived by her husband (Michael Marlow Harz), her two children (Sean Harz and Susan Sarina Harz), her grandchildren (Genevieve and Reese Harz), her niece (Sunisa Berry Cote), her grandniece and nephew (Sarah Berry and Joseph Cote), her sister, niece, and nephew in Thailand (Nokkaew, Pratthana, and Plot Suttipongkaset), and many beloved “adopted” Navy Corpsmen, Marines, Thai “sisters,” and her family-in-faith.
A private family memorial will be held in Texas, in lieu of a service. A celebration of life will be held for her at the Desert Congregational Church in Twentynine Palms on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to 108 King Ranch Rd., Southlake, TX 76092. If anyone would like to contact the family by phone, you can do so by calling (760) 401-7108.
Som Chit was a force of nature in this lifetime and we know she’ll be one in heaven as well as in her lifetimes to come. We imagine she’s in heaven looking down on us with a fabulous hat, a cup of tea, a feast to share, and infectious laughter.
