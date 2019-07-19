Charlotte Rhee Finn, a 58-year resident of California and a 50-year resident of Joshua Tree, died June 17, 2019, at Loma Linda hospital. She was 64 years old.
The daughter of Ernest Austin Stafford and Emma Lou Medecke, she was born Nov. 21, 1954, in Winamac, Indiana.
She worked as a caregiver for many years.
She enjoyed any celebration as long as there was food. She loved watching her grandkids and great-grandkids play sports.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Stafford, her stepfather, Carl Medecke, her brothers George and Michael Medecke, her sister Carla Reyes and her grandson Gage Finn.
She is survived by her mother, Emma Medecke, of Point, Texas; her brothers Ernest Stafford, of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Raymond Stafford, of Point, Texas; her sister Ora Cogburn, of Cassville, Missouri; her daughters, Maria Ramirez (Finn), of Anaheim, and Shyla Wright (Utley), of Joshua Tree; and her sons, Victor Finn, of Joshua Tree, and Stuart Utley, of San Diego.
She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. July 27 at Gateway Assembly of God, 7546 Kickapoo Trail, Yucca Valley, CA 92284.
She had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor. Her laughter always brightened the room. Her two favorite sayings were “I just kidding,” (in a kid’s voice) and “What’s the bottom line.” You will be forever missed by those that loved you.
