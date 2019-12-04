Kenneth Henry Tinquist Jr., a 44-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died at his home on Nov. 29, 2019, at the age of 75.
The son of Kenneth Tinquist Sr. and Eleanor Tinquist, he was born July 1, 1944, in West Orange, New Jersey.
Ken worked at the Family Housing Office, retiring as its director in 2018 after 33 years of government service. During his time in Twentynine Palms, he also held positions at Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs as well as the Joshua Tree National Park Association.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Virginia before serving as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps (1966-1970), where he held the position of platoon commander in 1st Battalion, 7th Marines during the Vietnam War.
Ken was a pet lover and cared for many during his lifetime, his latest being his beloved dog, Sammi. Ken loved art, photography and cooking. He frequently shared his culinary creations with his coworkers and friends. His cheesecakes were legendary. He was an amateur writer. He wrote a children’s story, “Freddy the Frog and His Buddy the Hog,” a detailed write-up of his time in the military, along with several short stories and poems.
The beauty of the desert landscape compelled him to move to Twentynine Palms in the 1970s.
Above all Ken loved his daughter, Jessamyn, and being a father. She was his entire world. He always said he would relive the 18 years she was at home over and over if he could. Ken could always be found on the sidelines cheering on Jess in whatever sport she was playing. He loved to camp and always enjoyed getting outside. Ken’s home was always open to every and any friend Jess brought home, especially for Thanksgiving. Many great and hilarious stories were made over these long weekends. Some friends continued to visit even when Jessamyn wasn’t in town.
Anyone who knew Ken, knew how much he loved his Jessamyn, a good chat and a cold one. He wanted everyone to have a great time and he never let anyone’s glass become empty. He will be dearly missed by his family and the many friends he kept.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Tinquist.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessamyn (Tom) Pritchard, his father, Kenneth Tinquist Sr., his sister, Sandy (Joe), and his niece, Cory (Amanda) Harrington.
Ken loved spending his Friday evenings at The 29 Palms Inn with a glass of Red Trolley, thus a celebration of life is being held in Ken’s honor on from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at The Inn. All are welcome to drink some Red Trolley while sharing memories and stories.
In lieu of flowers, Ken would have loved for donations to be made to Best Friends Animal Society in his honor: https://bestfriends.org.
Commented