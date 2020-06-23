Jay Kenneth Thomas, a 21-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died at his home on May 20, 2020, at the age of 40. The cause of death has yet to be determined.
The son of Jay L. Thomas and Sandra L. Kuchnicki, he was born Nov. 13, 1979, Glendora.
Upon his medical discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps, Jay was the IT manager at Hi-Desert Publishing Company for several years before eventually returning to his former duty station at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, first as a contractor and then as a government employee. Jay was the electrical supervisor for the Public Works Division and had been with the electric shop for more than a decade when he died. He truly loved his job, “his base,” and our community.
He proudly served in the USMC and was honorably/medically discharged in 2001.
For 20 years Jay faithfully served Little Church of the Desert in various capacities, including deacon and elder.
Jay loved fishing, bowling, tinkering with his guns, and just spending time with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Kuchnicki, his sister, Katie Moreno, and his grandmother, Geraldine Strong.
Jay is survived by his wife of almost 21 years, Naomi Thomas, his sons, Jayden (16), Nathaniel (14), Zachariah (12) and Tristian (10), and his daughters, Ellani (9) and Annavay (7), all of Twentynine Palms, his father, Jay L. Thomas, of Darby, Montana, and his grandfather, Dennis Strong, of Salem, Oregon.
His remaining siblings are Josh Thomas, Kristina Thomas, Kyle Thomas and Casey Moreno, all in Florida.
He is also survived by his beloved friends, Little Church of the Desert family, co-workers and employees of PWD aboard MCAGCC, and our amazing desert community.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. July 11 at Little Church of the Desert in Twentynine Palms.
Jay was an incredible husband, father, friend and public servant. Many people will help a friend, but Jay was the rare beautiful soul who would move mountains to help complete strangers. He is greatly missed by many, and we invite all who loved him to join us in celebrating his life on July 11th. His children have requested that those in attendance please consider wearing happy colors. We also ask that attendees bring photos and/or specific memories of Jay to be included in a memory book for his wife and children.
