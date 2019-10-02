To those longtime residents of the high desert area who knew our lifelong friend, Fuller A. Johnson.
Fuller’s parents were Wesley and Myrtle Johnson.
They moved to Yucca Valley in 1954. Fuller was born on Jan. 7, 1942, in Port Huron, Michigan, and passed away at home, on July 24, 2019, in Monroe, Oregon.
Fuller was a devoted husband to his wife, Tina, and father to children Alicia, Charles and Eugene.
Fuller was an early member of the Yucca Valley volunteer fire department, and subsequently rose to the rank of captain. He was also employed by Newland J. Landers, Hi Desert Concrete and Kaiser Steel’s Eagle Mountain Mine near Desert Center, California. Fuller and his family moved to Monroe, Oregon, in 1975.
Some of us are still in Yucca Valley, and some of us have moved to other areas, but from wherever we are, we all share an appreciation for the friendship shown to us by Fuller “Swede” Johnson and his family for all these many years.
— Ernest Paull and Sylvia Kee
