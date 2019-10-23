John ‘J.D.’ Daniel Cariker

John “JD” Daniel Cariker, an 83-year resident of California and a 48-year resident of Yucca Valley, died Oct. 20, 2019, at the age of 83.
The son of John Daniel Cariker Sr. and Sara Cariker, he was born Dec. 22, 1935, in Banning.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Cariker was the owner of J.D. Home Furnishings in Yucca Valley and Big Bear.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Steven and his brother Bob.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Cariker, of Yucca Valley; his sisters, Marion Lee (Bill) and Gracie Howard, both of Yucca Valley; his children, John Cariker III, of Landers, Sam Cariker (Sonya), Lori Barnes and Trisha Long (Mark), all of South Carolina, and Kim Minyard (Jim), of Yucca Valley.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Wiefels of Yucca Valley.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Evangelical Free Church of Yucca Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangelical Free Church at 6804 Mohawk Trail, Yucca Valley, CA 92284.
