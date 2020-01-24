Christopher Walters, a 65-year resident of California and a 20-year resident of Joshua Tree, died at his home on Dec. 30, 2019, at the age of 65.
The son of James and Elise Walters, he was born Nov. 13, 1954, in Burbank.
Christopher was an artist. He loved music, art and animals.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mindee, and his parents.
He is survived by his brother, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, mother-in-law, great-nephews and great-niece.
He is also survived by many wonderful friends whom were like family.
