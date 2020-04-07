Paula Louise Chambers Carter, a resident of California for more than 60 years and of Yucca Valley for more than 40 years, died March 18, 2020, after a five-year battle with cancer. She was at her home, where she wanted to be. She was 69 years old.
The daughter of Paul and Jeanie Chambers, she was born July 16, 1951.
She took over Chambers Heating and Air Conditioning from her father and ran it for many years.
After her retirement, she cleaned offices and homes around Yucca Valley.
Her main hobby was volunteering. Paula volunteered for many places around her community. She helped others in need, and liked spending time with her dogs and cats and watering the plants and trees outside.
She was a member of the Landers Community Center, the Yucca Mesa Community Center and Citizens on Patrol with the Sheriff’s Department.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Carter.
She is survived by her son, Arron Carter, her brother, Mark Chambers, other family and many great friends who were like family to her.
She also had two old dogs and four old kitties who have been passed on to loving homes together.
At no request, but if you choose to make donations please make them to the Landers Community Center, Yucca Mesa Community Center or a no-kill local shelter.
