Kenneth Matthew Williams, a lifelong resident of California and a five-year resident of Colton, died Feb. 10, 2020, at Kindred Hospital Riverside. He was 31 years old.
The son of Glenn and Teresa Williams, he was born July 26, 1988, in Twentynine Palms.
He was a senior analyst programmer for Loma Linda Medical University.
Kenny loved video games, board games and music.
He is survived by his brothers, Nathan and Lyle Williams, his sister, Savannah Williams, and his grandmother, Kathy Lien.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenny’s name to One Legacy or cancer research.
Kenny, we love you and will miss you.
