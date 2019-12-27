Kathleen McDermott Fleming, a 40-year resident of California and a five-year resident of Yucca Valley, passed peacefully in her sleep at Aaspen Village Care on Dec. 6, 2019. She was 76 years old.
The daughter of Anna Russell and Arthur McDermott, she was born Nov. 19, 1943, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Kitty will be remembered for her sharp wit and wonderfully unique sense of humor. She was a fiercely dedicated mother and aunt who adored music and science and loved to share those passions with her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna McDermott, of Blythe.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Fleming, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, and Eric Fleming of Trenton, New Jersey, her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Michael Brundige, of Yucca Valley, and her grandchildren, Kayla Brundige and Jacob Brundige, of Yucca Valley.
She is also survived by her sister, Francine McDermott, of McKinney, Texas, and her nephews, Paul Chabot, of McKinney, Texas, and Andrew Chabot, of Rancho Cucamonga.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 5, 2020, at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church in Yucca Valley, with a reception to follow. Pastor Wayne Morrow will officiate.
The family would like to thank her caregivers for helping her to live independently for as long as possible, and the staff of Aspen Village Care for caring for her these last few months.
