Harry Russell Harlow, a 70-year resident of California and a 57-year resident of Yucca Valley, died at his home on Feb. 29, 2020. He was 72 years old.
The son of Hap and Marje Harlow, he was born Sept. 2, 1947, in Corpus Christi.
Harry served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam vet.
He began his career at Dalton Tanks as a welder and then worked as a sheet-metal fabricator until he retired at the age of 65.
He was an artist and loved painting. He enjoyed playing the guitar since he was 17 and loved spending time with all his family and playing with his grandchildren. As the grandkids would say,”He was the best Poppy ever!”
He is survived by his wife of 48½ years, Carol Ann Harlow, his sons, Christian R Harlow and Shane A Harlow, his daughter, Bri Harlow-Tannis, his daughter-in-law, Jodie Harlow, and his son-in-law, Doug Tannis.
He had five grandchildren who he adored, Koryl, Anissa, Keegan, Lucy and Joshy.
He had numerous nieces and nephews who he loved very much.
He will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery.
Commented