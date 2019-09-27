Marvin Gerlt, a 55-year resident of California who lived previously in Long Beach and most recently in Yucca Valley, died in Yucca Valley on Sept. 23, 2019. He was 88 years old.
He was born Oct. 2, 1930, in Missouri.
Mr. Gerlt served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He worked for the town of Yucca Valley Rec. & Park Department from 1989 to 1998 before retiring.
Marvin is survived by his spouse of 25 years, Katherine Gerlt, of Yucca Valley, his daughter, Debbie Gerlt, of Wisconsin, and his two sons, Michael Gerlt, of Sacramento, and Perry Gerlt, of Twentynine Palms.
He is also survived by his five grandchildren, his nine step-grandchildren, his 10 great-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at Rose Mortuary & Crematory at 66424 Pierson Blvd., Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240.
A burial service will be held at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 1 at Riverside National Cemetery at 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.
