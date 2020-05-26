It is with great sadness that I am relaying the passing of my dear brother, Dilip Ratan, 61, of Coalinga, California, from complications related to cardiac disease.
Dilip was a unique and loving but often tortured spirit. His life began with great promise. Indeed, he was so brilliant that the only way the teachers felt they could keep up with him was by encouraging him to skip not just one grade but two. Recognition of his precocious intellect does not accurately capture what a true scholar he was, and he continued to delve deeply into philosophy, physics and chemistry even until his last days.
His challenges in life began in high school, but despite the emerging high school disciplinary problems he still was able to gain admission to Wesleyan University in Connecticut, the alma mater of a number of great minds including Lin-Manuel Miranda (of “Hamilton” fame) and Bill Belichek (of New England Patriots fame).
Dilip had an uncanny ability to see trends well before they happened. He was an aficionado of The Police, The Ramones and The Sex Pistols well before they gained enormous public popularity. In his best days, he was handsome and stylish, and always reflected the care and love his Mom and Dad bestowed on him. He was a perfectionist in many ways and this was part of what made him unique but it also was a source of difficulty throughout his life — he never felt like he lived up to his own expectations. To me, he was a loving older brother, who when we were younger provided needed perspective and wisdom at critical times, particularly as I was deciding on where to go to college.
He had a remarkable empathy that few appreciated. He would often identify the most disenfranchised or disengaged kids in his class and he would befriend them and help them to integrate. He was decent, thoughtful and kind. Even from the humble state of his state mental hospital, one of his letters last summer apologized for missing my kids’ birthdays and asked that I sponsor a pizza party for them on his behalf. Even though my opportunities to see him were rarer than I had wanted or hoped, I, like Mom, Rini, Kira, and Arjun and Suneel, Kristen and Jackson, will miss not being able to see that humanity in the face of tremendous adversity. You are gone, but the challenges and meaning of your life will not be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.
