Donald W Lakin, a 65-year resident of California and a 35-year resident of Yucca Valley, died peacefully in his home on Feb. 29, 2020. He was 88 years old.
The son of Phillip Lakin and Thelma Butler, he was born Feb. 10, 1932, in Manhattan, Kansas.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from Jan. 7, 1952, through Dec. 20, 1955.
Don was a contractor with Dickson Construction and Don Lakin Construction. He was in the construction business for 58 years before he retired.
He was a member of the Joshua Tree Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Don loved sports: football, baseball, basketball and fishing. He most enjoyed being outside in the sunshine.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Lakin.
He is survived by his daughters, Theresa Tabor (Bill), of Joshua Tree, Ruthann Machado, of Pioneertown, Elizabeth Doran (Richard), of Yucca Valley, and Donna Lakin, of Yucca Valley.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at 59826 Sun Mesa Drive in Yucca Valley.
