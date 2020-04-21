Raymond Wade Shirey, a lifelong resident of the Morongo Basin, died at the Hi-Desert Medical Center on April 19, 2020. He was 61 years old.
The son of Georgia and Robert Shirey, he was born Oct. 26, 1958, at Ince Hospital in Twentynine Palms.
Raymond was a jack of all trades, a cosmetologist and a wind turbine mechanic. He loved exploring the desert, fishing and “junking.” He had the knack to find treasure in every corner of the desert.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Shirey.
He is survived by his mother, Georgia Shirey, of Yucca Valley, and his siblings, Renee De Maio (Ron), of Texas, Robert Shirey (Donna), of Yucca Valley, Ramey Shirey, of Texas.
