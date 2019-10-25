It is with heavy hearts that we announce Clifford Lyle Donohoo was called home from his healthy earthly mind and body to the arms of our loving Heavenly Father on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from a heart attack. He was doing what he loved most, deer hunting in the southern Utah Mountains.
Clifford was born in Jayton, Texas, on Aug. 19, 1928, to Fredrick Ray Donohoo Sr. and Margret Lyle Fletcher. He had one older brother, Fredrick Ray Jr., a half sister, Allie Margret Sexten, and two half brothers, Kenneth and Mark Donohoo. His brother Fred and he were raised in Brownwood, Texas, by their maternal grandmother, known to them as Big Momma (Donnie Bell Mann). He lived through the Depression, although as a child he didn’t know it. He graduated high school from Shriners Military Institute.
When he was 17, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Oakland and was a fire technician manning the five-inch guns during WWII. When the Japanese empire surrendered, the USS Oakland was in the Tokyo Bay as part of the fleet to protect the USS Missouri. He was then stationed in occupied Japan for around a year. After Japan he was stationed to assist in China. He stayed in the Naval reserves during the Korean war.
After his service he worked for an electronics company in Pasadena for 17 years. He married Clairse Virgina Anderson in Yuma, Arizona, in 1950. They had three children, Larry, Vicki, and Patti. They later divorced. He was then married to Marlene Belle Purdy in 1973; after 45 years, they divorced. Together they had the opportunity to raise Marlene’s three granddaughters, Tiffany, Sommer and Ashley.
He joined the LDS church and had many callings throughout his life in the Yucca Valley ward. He served 11 years in the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as a Senior Volunteer Patrol. He volunteered at the Joshua Tree hospice thrift store fixing electronics. He was self-employed for part of his life making circuit boards. He had a zest for life and some amazing stories that he loved to share.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, half sister and his grandson Adam Pearcy.
He is survived by his children, Larry (Becky) Donohoo, Vicki (Randy) Halterman and Patti (Charles) Pearcy, 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He will be greatly missed. We all love you. Please thank a veteran for their service today. Any and all servicemen and women are welcome to join us for his services to honor him.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 370 N. 4050 W. Cedar City, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held in the Mountain View Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
