John Fitzgerald Barrow of Yucca Valley, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 54.
John was born in San Diego on June 7, 1965, to George Allen and Rita Marie Barrow. He attended Patrick Henry High School and Copper Mountain College. John married his best friend, Amy, on June 6, 2006. He came to know Jehovah and was baptized as a Witness in 2016. He believed in the resurrection hope and told others about God’s Kingdom.
Early on John worked as a water distribution operator for Big Horn Desert View Water Agency and San Bernardino County Special Districts. Later, he worked as a power plant operator for Snow Summit in Big Bear. His most rewarding job was being a grandpa. He cherished every moment he shared with his grandchildren, from teaching them to swim to the almost daily bus stop pickups with Kaylie and the many hangouts with Khloe. John loved his grandchildren more than words could express.
John’s many hobbies included cooking, going to the beach, going to the mountains, star gazing and helping his neighbors and friends with computer and technical issues, but his true passion was his family.
John is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Amy Barrow, of Yucca Valley; stepson and daughter-in-law Ryan and Theresa; stepdaughter and son-in-law Kaitlyn and Blair, of Yucca Valley; granddaughters Kaylie and Khloe Murphy, of Joshua Tree; daughter-in-law Trisha Sorg, of Apple Valley; grandsons Xander Barrow and Lucca Scala, of Apple Valley; sons Jonathon and Ian Barrow, of Apple Valley; brother Michael Barrow, of Desert Hot Springs; sisters Diane Pugh, Deborah Powell and Marilyn Barrow, of San Diego; nieces Shalon Simmons, of San Diego, Sara Berman, of Las Vegas, and Nikki Pollack, of Rancho Cucamonga; nephews Jacob Powell, Christopher Barrow and Lucas Nicely, of San Diego; and many other family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother George Barrow II, sister Cathrine Barrow and stepmother Cathey Brockman.
John will be dearly missed by all who love him.
A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 7321 Lucerne Vista, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 with reception to follow at the Yucca Valley Senior Center.
