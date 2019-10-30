The world lost a beautiful soul, and heaven gained an angel.
Our son David Wesley Davis was born on March 28, 1990, in Riverside. He was a 29-year resident of California and a 13-year resident of Yucca Valley.
He went to be with the Lord on Oct. 4, 2019, at the young age of 29.
Loved by all, David is survived by his son, Caleb Davis, his parents, Mark and Debbie Davis, his brother, Steven Davis, his girlfriend, Naomi Gorino, his aunts, uncles, niece, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Eva Stubbs, and his aunt, Jamie Wettstone.
David loved adventure and off-roading and was always helping others.
He will be forever be in our hearts and deeply missed.
David’s memorial service will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Hawk’s Landing golf course in Yucca Valley. Officiant Pastor “D” of Hosanna City Church will speak at 2 p.m.
Rest in God’s arms sweetheart.
