Ronald Edward McCloskey

Ronald E. McCloskey was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, on the first of May, 1937. He was the middle child of Edward Regis and Pauline Gertrude Burns McCloskey.
In 1942, at the age of 5, his family along with his grandparents Thomas and Mary Elizabeth McCloskey moved to California as part of the war effort. They built Pacific Tube Company in Commerce to make gun barrels for the war in the Pacific. When he graduated from high school, he joined his father and grandfather working in the same plant.
Growing up in Whittier, he attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, where he also served as an altar boy.
At age 16 he transferred to Whittier Union High School, where he would meet the love of his life, Jimmie Earlene Carter. As a teenager (and for most of his adult life) he fashioned himself a James Dean type (rebel without a cause) and loved motorcycles, building fast cars and cruising Whittier Boulevard. He graduated in 1955. They were married on Oct. 8, 1955, and had their first son, Ronald Regis, in May of ’56. They went on to have three more boys, Steven Michael, James Edward and Charles Carter, all born in July, one year apart.
After the boys graduated high school, they moved to Belmont Shores and lived there until they built their dream home in Joshua Tree around 1990.
Ron and Earlene were very active with the Yucca Mesa Improvement Association and the Homestead Valley Community Council.
They loved camping, boating, dune buggies and traveling around the country in their motor homes and were members of the Amigos Motor Home Association. Ron took up painting and their homes’ walls are covered with his works and family pictures.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jimmie Earlene, and his son Steven Michael.
Ron passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his three sons and his beloved dog on the first of July, at 9:35 p.m.
He leaves behind his older sister, Barbara McCloskey Brown, and little brother, Thomas Michael McCloskey, three sons, 11 grandkids and 21 great-grandkids.
He will be missed by his family and friends. May he rest in God’s peace.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Mary of the Valley in Yucca Valley. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the old church next door. All are welcome.
Commented