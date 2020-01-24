William Frank Duke, a 74-year resident of California and a 62-year resident of Twentynine Palms, died from Alzheimer’s at the High Desert Residential Care in Yucca Valley on Jan. 16, 2020. He was 94 years old.
The son of Gaston Duke and Nola Odom, he was born Jan. 20, 1925, in Georgia.
He worked as a superintendent for Leslie Salt in Amboy for 33 years before his eventual retirement.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European, African and Middle Eastern theatres.
William loved RVing and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Deloris “Dee” Duke, of Yucca Valley, and his children, Doug Duke, of Oak Hill, Florida, Kenneth Duke, of Joshua Tree, Darrel Heller, of Joshua Tree, Ken Heller, of the Bay Area, and Lori Stoneking, Missouri.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William’s name to the Twentynine Palms Historical Society, P.O. Box 1926, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277.
Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he will be missed.
