Jesse Joesph King

It is with great sadness that our family must announce the passing of our beloved Joe (known to his friends as Jesse) at the young age of 37.
Joe was full of love and his laughter contagious.
Joe had many unbelievable talents; he was genius on the drums and a fearless skateboarder.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy, and his father, Joe, his daughter, Dahlia, and his son, Jesse, his four older sisters, Candace, Kristy, Shanon and Shelbi, as well as his numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe will be missed immensely and his spirit will live on through family and friends.
He was a 37-year resident of Twentynine Palms. He died at his home on June 5, 2020.
The son of Peggy Peterson and Joe King, he was born Jan. 11, 1983.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pete and Ruth Peterson.
