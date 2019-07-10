Ron B. Jacobson, of Yucca Valley, passed away on June 27, 2019. He was 58 years old.
Ron was a carpenter and could build anything and he had many talents. He was very smart, funny, witty, and could always make you laugh.
He loved animals and the outdoors and also loved his music very much.
Ron is survived by his mother, Barbara Scaife, his sister, Roxanne Boettcher, his brother-in-law, Mark Boettcher, his nephew, Michael Boettcher, and many other family members and dear friends.
He was taken from us too soon. He is now in the hands of God. Ron will be missed so very much and never will he be forgotten.
No services are planned.
