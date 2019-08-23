Randall James ‘RJ’ Barnett

Randall “RJ” James Barnett of Yucca Valley was born on Jan. 20, 2003, and passed away on June 25, 2019. RJ was 16 years old.
RJ is survived by his loving mom, Elizabeth Barnett, of Yucca Valley, who misses him dearly. RJ is also survived by grandpa Jim Barnett, of Landers, aunts Lisa Landis, of Michigan, and Jamie Barnett of Landers. RJ is also loved by his cousin, Samantha Barnett, and his brother, Justin Rhoades. RJ will be greatly missed by several other family members and friends.
RJ was preceded in death by his angels: his grandma Linda Barnett, his uncle Mark Owens and his brother Christian Rhoades.
Remembering RJ brings both smiles and tears. He had the biggest heart and loved to make people laugh. He was a huge sports fan, especially football and wrestling. Most recently he trained in Muay Thai martial arts.
He generously donated his time to people with special needs and was currently a “buddy” on the Miracle League baseball team.
RJ aspired to pursue a career in law enforcement, and was getting ready to enter the cadet program.
A celebration of life was held July 27 at the Landers Moose Lodge No. 1788 at 58226 Reche Road, Landers.
