Janet LaVon (Vermilya-Buckland) Hansen, a 71-year resident of California and a 42-year resident of Joshua Tree, died Feb. 11, 2020, in Yucca Valley. She was 93 years old.
The daughter of Francis Wilson Vermilya and Dorothy Agnes Leiter, she was born Aug. 3, 1926, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
At age 18, Janet worked for the Navy Supply Department in Clearfield, Utah, and sold war bonds during World War II. She worked as a receptionist in the medical field most of her life as well as a therapist in a nursing home. Janet was employed as a toy department manager for Buffum’s in Santa Ana.
She retired in the mid-1980s.
Janet loved her family and she enjoyed receiving phone calls, cards and visits from her children and grandchildren. She was a dog lover and had many faithful companions throughout the years.
In 1946, she met and married the love of her life, Elmer Hansen, a handsome Merchant Marine, whom she was devoted to her entire life.
Janet was a very giving person; she would help anyone in need. She enjoyed life and sharing her family stories. She enjoyed music and listening to her radio and catching up on current events.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved brother, Ralph F. (Vermilya) Buckland; a grandson, Michael Warner; a great-grandson, Turner James; her son Ralph S. Hansen; and her beloved husband of 69 years, Elmer J. Hansen.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Pat (Bill) Warner, of Gold Canyon, Arizona (formerly of Yucca Valley); her son Bob (Tammy) Hansen, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; her daughter-in-law, Pam Hansen, of Redlands; her grandchildren, Gwen Maline, Christy Powers, Rob Hansen, Kelly Hansen and Rebecca Shoffstall; and her great-grandchildren, Travis (Jordan) James, Mathew Hansen, Devan Powers, Madison and McKinley Hansen, Jackson, Adeleine and Monroe Drew.
She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Billy Gregg and Jenny Gregg; her sisters-in-law, LaDell Payne, Colleen (Gerry) Childs and LaVon Cloward; and one brother-in-law, Don, and a large extended family.
Services are private and burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider the purchase of a tree in Janet’s memory. Go to alivingtribute.org and select Sequoia National Park.
The family would like to thank Yucca Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation along with Hospice for the love and excellent care they gave our loved one.
Janet was loved.
