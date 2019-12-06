Ernst Schwenzer, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, at Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree.
If you ever had a chance to meet Ernst, you would have known in an instant that he was not originally from the states because of his delightfully thick German accent. He was born in 1939 to Richard and Erna Schwenzer in Germany, where he was raised.
He married the love of his life, Margaret, on Oct. 29, 1960, and Gabrielle, their daughter, was born the following year.
Instead of remaining in Germany, they moved to Canada in the early sixties where they resided for a short period until some friends of theirs raved about the sunshine and palm trees in California and that’s all it took; they moved to the Golden State of California.
They resided in Orange County area for a few years and during that time their son, Richard, was born.
Eventually they relocated to Palm Desert, where he worked as a highly regarded paperhanger, with many of his clients in Marrakesh Country Club and The Vintage.
After raising their children, Ernst and his wife, Margaret, moved to Morongo Valley, a place they proudly called home for the remaining 30 years of his life. Ernst and his wife enjoyed the Morongo Valley community where they have developed many friendships. They also enjoyed going for daily walks in Big Morongo Canyon Preserve, visiting the Joshua Tree National Monument, and spending time on Saturdays collecting stuff at the Yucca Valley swap meet.
Ernst was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Richard and Erna Schwenzer, and his younger sister, Gabriele Schultz.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret, daughter Gabrielle (son-in-law Joseph) and son Richard (daughter-in-law Terri).
He is also survived by his four grandsons, Daniel (granddaughter-in-law Janine), Robert (granddaughter-in-law Margaret), Zachary and Stuart (granddaughter-in-law Raquel). He was also blessed with four great grandchildren, Anthony, Gabriella, Sophie and Enrique.
Ernst will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Celebration of life services will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Covington Park located at 11165 Vale Drive in Morongo Valley.
