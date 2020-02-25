Robert Wade Shirey, a 62-year resident of California and a 43-year resident of Yucca Valley, passed at home Feb. 21, 2020, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. He was 85 years old.
The son of Ophie (Harr) and Raymond Shirey, he was born Dec. 11, 1934, in Unity TWP, Pennsylvania.
Bob went to elementary school in Hostetter, Pennsylvania, then attended Latrobe High School, Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and completed the trade course of study, graduating in June of 1952.
Bob went to work at the Latrobe Pattern Company until 1953. Then he moved to Flint, Michigan, to work at Buick Motor Division (GM).
Bob, knowing he had a military obligation to fulfill, joined the Marine Corps Reserves in 1955 for three years (51st Special Infantry Company). After two weeks training in Newport, Rhode Island, Bob returned to his job at GM. A few weeks later he requested to go active for two years. Boot camp was at San Diego. After boot camp and infantry training, Bob was transferred to Base Communications as a telephone lineman and installer repairman.
In October 1957 Bob integrated in the regular Marine Corps for six years. Bob met the love of his life, Georgia, who was stationed with the Woman Marine Company about 200 yards from his barracks. They were married at the Ranch House Chapel on April 3, 1958. Once Georgia became pregnant with their first child, it was required she leave the Marine Corps.
In July 1958 Bob was transferred to Treasure Island, San Francisco, and from there to the 29 Palms Marine base. Bob moved his family to Pennsylvania near his parents before going to Okinawa in 1960 after the birth of their second child. After coming home when his tour was up in the Far East, he was again stationed at the 29 Palms Marine base with 3rd 8 inch howitzer battery self-propelled as battery wire chief. Upon promotion to sergeant (E-3), he was transferred to HQS battery, 1st field artillery group as the message center chief. He served in that capacity until discharge October 15, 1963.
One week later he went to work for GTE Corp. After 25 years of service, Bob retired as service center supervisor. He worked as an independent contractor for 14 years (telephone). He worked at the Spa Casino in security two years and Home Depot five years and then medically retired.
During his working years, Bob graduated from College of the Desert 1974, and then the University of Redlands with a BA degree in management.
Bob was active at Calvary Baptist Church was 39 years and was currently a member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He was also a past member and president of the Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Little League 11 years and was currently a member of the American Legion and DAV. He also volunteered at the Riverside National Cemetery, performing full military honors for 16 years.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, mother, Ophie, brothers, Clare, Claude and Donald, and sister, Lorreta.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Georgia, of Yucca Valley, sons Raymond and Robert (Donna), of Yucca Valley, and daughter Renee De Maio (Ron), of Texas.
He leaves behind seven grandchildren, Rhena Frounfelker (Tom), of Texas, Ryne De Maio (Madison), of Texas, Breanna Shirey, of Yucca Valley, Jacob Shirey, of Yucca Valley, Vanessa Marie, of Texas, Ramey Shirey, of Texas, and Dakota Shirey; and four great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Parker, Kylah and Averie.
Other survivors include family friend Myra Krause and several nieces and nephews and their families.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 59077 Yucca Trail, Yucca Valley.
A graveside service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Riverside National Cemetery Staging Area 4 in Riverside.
Commented