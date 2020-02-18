Mary Ellen Tracy passed away on Feb. 4, 2020.
Mary Ellen was born on March 15, 1940, in New Jersey.
She was brought to the Hi-Desert Medical Center on Jan. 17 after fainting at home; the hospital found she had a fracture to her lumbar. On Jan. 22 she was sent to Continuing Care Center, which is where she passed away on Feb. 4.
After attending college, she became an accountant for rest of her life and until she passed.
Mary Ellen was a Catholic and watched Mass every Sunday as she no longer drove.
She enjoyed reading and quilting and she was even in a quilting group for many years. She also enjoyed eating out at many different restaurants both in the area and down below.
She came to Joshua Tree to visit her brother John (who passed many years ago) and loved the desert so much that she made it her home in 1979. Her brother John and she worked for several restaurants, with John cooking and managing and Mary Ellen doing the accounting and some cooking herself.
Mary Ellen was a wonderful and giving friend and had many friends and business associates who will truly miss her.
There will be no service.
