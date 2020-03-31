Lois Marion Leahy, an 80-year resident of California and a 38-year resident of Yucca Valley, died in her assisted care facility on March 19, 2020. She was 100½ years old.
The daughter of Nicolerenee Davis, she was born Sept. 8, 1919, in Utah.
She was a member of the Church of the Latter-ay Saints.
Lois loved sewing, painting and the ways of the LDS life.
She was preceded in death by her husband and true love, Harold J. Leahy.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Wade, of Oregon, and her grandchildren, Katie Wade, of Oregon, Amanda and James Russum, of Oregon, Dustin Houston, of Montana, and Nikki and Kenny Davis, of Joshua Tree.
She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and anyone whose heart she has ever touched (there were many).
Services are to be determined.
To the strongest, toughest and smartest woman we have ever had the privilege to know. We will never stop missing you!
