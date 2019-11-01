Kenneth Michael Lyon, a 61-year resident of California and a 30-year resident of Yucca Valley, died at Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs on Oct. 26, 2019. He was 61 years old.
The son of Jessie Robert Lyon and Sylvia Mae Lyon, he was born March 4, 1958, in Torrance.
Mr. Lyon served in the U.S. Navy.
He worked as a well driller at Layne Drilling Company for 40 years before his retirement.
He was a member of the Screaming Pachyderms Motorcycle Club. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his parents, Jessie Lyon and Sylvia Lyon, his brother, Ray Lyon, his sisters, Lynda Mekata and Joyce Segawa, and many, many friends.
To know him was to love him. He was loved by all who knew him. He lived life to the fullest and on his terms which was always a good time.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to announce a fundraiser. Corey Collett, owner of Fred’s Tire in Yucca Valley, been in the hospital after a bad fall at his home. Collett broke his neck in the fall and is paralyzed. The fundraiser will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the BMX track in Yucca Valley. There will be raffles for discounts on tires, tire repair and tire rotation, a 50/50 drawing, Fred’s Tire shirts and hats and other awesome prizes. There will also be free giveaways and fun for the whole family at the event. Any donations will go toward his medical expenses, including all the equipment needed to get him up and out of the hospital bed. All the support, thoughts and prayer are very much appreciated. Hope to see you all there.
If anyone you know would like to donate, please contact Yucca Valley BMX Facebook page. They are currently looking for food vendors and raffle prizes of goods or services.
