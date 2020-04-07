Bruce A. Meyer, 65, of Joshua Tree, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2019, at the summer home in Green Valley Lake he and his mother rented to escape the summer heat.
Bruce was born Nov. 20, 1953, in Carroll, Iowa, to Harold and Arlene Meyer. He grew up in Iowa and graduated from East High School in Sioux City, Iowa.
Following graduation, he joined the Army and attended the Monterey Language School, where he studied Russian. After completing basic training, he was stationed in Augsburg, Germany, until his discharge in 1977.
He lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he attended the University of Utah and worked at hospitals. He later moved to California and resided at Salinas and Santa Cruz, where he started a medical transcription business.
In 1997, he moved to the desert, living in Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree.
Bruce loved traveling and preparing holiday meals for family and friends. He enjoyed black and white vintage movies and exploring California nature. He was a wonderful son and caretaker for his parents.
He is survived by his longtime significant other, Greg Chelebyan, of Whitter; his mother, Arlene Meyer, of Joshua Tree; two brothers, Greg Meyer (Alice), of Sioux City, Iowa, and Mitch Meyer (Andrea), of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, and their children and grandchildren; and his special Aunt Phyllis Lanz of Omaha, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Meyer, on Sept. 9, 2012.
Bruce trod the earth lightly. He will be missed.
