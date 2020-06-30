Robert Augustus ‘Bob’ Boldt

Bob Boldt, a longtime resident of Yucca Valley, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife, Dolores, and family members on June 20, 2020.
The Boldt family moved to the desert from New Jersey in 1960 and quickly fell in love with Yucca Valley, where Bob and Lenora raised their six children.
Bob worked as a lineman for General Telephone until his retirement.
He was in the Naval Reserves for eight years.
Bob thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, fixing everything especially cars and motorcycles, and watching his sons race dirt bikes. Every bit the loving family man, Bob enjoyed holidays with his kids and seldom missed sporting, music and other events when his kids or grandkids were participating. Bob and Dolores also loved traveling, spending time at the beach and attending Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel together. Bob always had a kind word for his many friends. His passing leaves a huge void; he will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, August and Violet Boldt, his sister, Janet Blanken, and his first, wife Lenora Jones.
Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dolores, his brother, Ed (Elsie), as well as his children, Bob II (Michel), Dawn (Jim) Schooler, Mike (Sandy), Ted (Danielle), Susie (Tony) Calpino, and Daniel (Cynthia). He is also survived by stepchildren Shannon Waddill, Larry (Maria) Waddill and Vince (Danee) Waddill, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was Grampa to 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.
At Bob’s request, interment will be private. Those who feel so inclined are encouraged to make a donation in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Lyme Warrior or Panic Rev Moto Ministries.
